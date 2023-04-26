Caffeinated coffee can help boost energy, concentration, and productivity, but it’s not for everyone. If you’re a coffee lover who can’t tolerate caffeine or want to avoid caffeine for health reasons, then you may be wondering if you should switch to decaf and whether or not decaf coffee is good for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about decaf coffee, including what it is, how it compares to caffeinated coffee, and how it impacts health.