According to King, while coffee is one of the most beloved beverages in the world, there are some pros and cons of drinking it daily.

Let’s start out with the pros. A big one its high antioxidant content: “Coffee contains certain polyphenols, like chlorogenic acid and ferulic acid, that exert anticancer activities2 by protecting critical cellular molecules (DNA, proteins, and lipids) from oxidative damage,” explains King.

When it comes to gut health, coffee can also help keep you regular if you struggle with constipation. How does that work, exactly? “Coffee increases colonic activity.3 It may trigger contractions in your colon and help you to use the bathroom,” says King.

That said, sipping coffee can also present challenges in the gut health department. How? “If you have IBS/IBD, coffee can aggravate your gut and exacerbate your symptoms,” says King. “Because coffee increases colonic activity, it can cause diarrhea in those that already are prone to loose stool,” she continues.

You might also find your morning cup of coffee triggers acid reflux, especially if you’re been diagnosed with GERD. As King explains it, this is because “Coffee contains compounds that can stimulate acid secretion in the gut4 , including caffeine and catechols.”