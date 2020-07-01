All bodies are different, and so people respond to caffeine in various ways. That explains why your friend can have two cups of coffee at dinner and still fall asleep by 10 p.m, while your morning roast might keep you wired until bedtime. To understand why caffeine crashes occur, we need to look deeper at how the body metabolizes caffeine.

As a stimulant, caffeine fires up the central nervous system, allowing you to become more alert and focused. You may have more energy. An increase in adrenaline may raise your heartbeat or blood pressure. For most people, these physiological changes are temporary.

For some people, caffeine can create uncomfortable symptoms. Mild side effects to caffeine include anxiety, restlessness, irritability, agitation, gut upset, and impaired sleep. More extreme symptoms include disorientation, hallucinations, mental confusion, seizure, erratic heartbeat, and inadequate blood supply to a part of the body (ischemia).

Why do some people experience these things after they consume caffeine while others handle it just fine? When you consume caffeine, a liver enzyme called CYP1A2 breaks it down. The gene that codes this enzyme varies greatly among people. Scientists divide people into three groups, depending on how quickly their liver metabolizes caffeine: High, regular, and low metabolizers.

For fast metabolizers, this enzyme breaks down and helps clear caffeine very quickly. Slow metabolizers, on the other hand, break down coffee at a much slower pace, so its effects stick around much longer.

Your brain also plays a role in caffeine metabolism. If you're not sleeping well, it can sometimes result in higher levels of an organic compound called adenosine. One of adenosine’s roles is to slow down brain activity, making you sleepy. Caffeine blocks adenosine from attaching to brain receptors. Once your body has metabolized that caffeine and its effects wear off, that adenosine floods brain receptors and tells your brain that it’s sleepy time, even if it's in the middle of the afternoon. Which can result in that caffeine crash sensation.