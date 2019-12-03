Bad Sleep Messes With Your Gut: Here Are 5 MD-Approved Tips To Help

If you want to fix your gut, start with what goes on the end of your fork. But even when you're eating well, poor sleep can thwart those goals. Sleep hygiene really is that important for your gut and overall health. These five healthy sleep habits create a solid foundation to do just that:

1. Create a sleep routine. Regular sleep patterns mean a happier gut, which translates into a better mood and, well, pretty much better life. Consistency is key with routine, as the body and your gut like predictability. One study found that keeping a regular routine could reduce insomnia. Finish eating at least three hours before bedtime; don't just eat dinner and then lie down to sleep. A full stomach will most certainly disturb your sleep. Find something that helps you unwind before bed. Try meditation, which activates the calming part of the autonomic nervous system, reducing nighttime cravings for sugary or salty snacks and helping you relax before going to sleep.

2. Pinpoint sleep hijackers. Many patients know having that after-dinner double espresso can keep them wired into the night, but they might not associate a sugary dessert or second glass of pinot noir with sleep problems. In fact, some of them use wine or sugar to lull them to sleep and then wonder why they're wide-awake at 3 a.m. Keeping a food journal can identify these and other key culprits. Bonus: Participants in one study who wrote everything down lost twice the weight compared with those who didn't.

3. Work out earlier in the day. Studies are mixed about whether exercising too close to bedtime can cut into your sleep. I'm not going to deter you from doing that 7 p.m. boot-camp class, but pay attention to your sleep cycle on those nights. Intense exercise can stimulate your nervous system, keeping you fired up when you should wind down. Knocking out your workout early in the day can feel like "mission accomplished" and inspire you to hit other goals throughout the day, but fitting it in—period—also matters.

4. Step away from screens before bed. The average adult spends about 11 hours staring at screens daily. (Yes, you read that correctly, 11 hours.) But screen time infringes on sleep. The blue light from screens can suppress levels of melatonin, which regulates your sleep cycles. Try to turn off screens two to three hours before bedtime. That can feel challenging, but your gut and your sleep will thank you. That "urgent" email can wait till tomorrow morning, and knowing what your colleague ate for dinner on Instagram isn't worth cutting into your sleep schedule.

5. Wear blue-light blockers. Let's be honest: Most of us have a tough time peeling ourselves away from our screens into the wee hours of the night. So, if you can't bring yourself to follow my last tip because you just have to answer those last few emails, then let's biohack the blue-light effects on your retinal nerves in your eyes and brain. It's easy enough to find blue-light-blocking glasses, even by prescription, that can minimize the sleep-disrupting effects of blue light on your brain. But here's the thing—blue-light blockers only work if you wear them! And even if you are turning off your screens, I still suggest wearing the glasses since the lighting in your home can give off blue light. So, make it a point to start wearing blue-light blockers starting at least three to four hours before bedtime, or even as soon as the sun sets.

If you have insomnia or other serious sleep disturbances, consider working with a sleep specialist who can create a customized protocol for your condition. At the same time, almost everyone can work on improving their sleep patterns.