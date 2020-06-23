mindbodygreen

Does Chocolate Really Contain Caffeine? Amount + Effects From Dark, Milk, And White Chocolate

June 23, 2020 — 3:55 AM

High quality coffee, like dark chocolate, has been shown to have a number of health benefits. Not only is it high in antioxidants and low in excess sugars (compared to other types of chocolate), but it has even been linked to improved heart health. But does it actually contain caffeine, and if so, what are the potential effects?

Is there caffeine in chocolate? 

Chocolate does contain trace amounts of caffeine, but it varies depending on the type of chocolate. “Because caffeine is found in the cocoa solids, the more cocoa the chocolate contains, the more caffeine will be present,” registered dietitian Jenna Gorham, R.D., L.D. explains. In other words, the darker the chocolate, the higher the caffeine.

How much caffeine is there in chocolate?

These are the caffeine contents of various types of chocolate, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Data. Each one represents a standard serving size (1 ounce) of chocolate. 

  • Dark chocolate (70 to 85% cacao solids): 22.7 mg
  • Dark chocolate (45 to 59% cacao solids): 12.2 mg
  • Milk chocolate bar: 5.6 mg
  • White chocolate: 0 mg

What kind of effects can caffeine in chocolate have?

Whether or not the caffeine in chocolate will affect energy levels or sleep depends on the person consuming it. “Regular coffee drinkers likely won't notice a boost in energy or alertness from chocolate,” Gorham says, “but if you are sensitive to caffeine, you may.” 

The reason chocolate likely won’t impact coffee drinkers is because a standard cup of coffee contains 96 mg. of caffeine, which is four times more than a serving of dark chocolate, registered dietitian nutritionist Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN says. Since milk chocolate contains even less caffeine, it’s very unlikely that it will impact energy or alertness, even in non-coffee drinkers. 

it's also fine to enjoy dark chocolate and coffee on the same day, since 400 mg. of caffeine is considered to be a safe daily intake for adults, according to Knudsen. If caffeine causes anxious or jittery feelings, spacing out your consumption (or microdosing) may be helpful. 

Even though the caffeine content in chocolate is relatively low, Knudsen recommends getting a chocolate fix in during the day, rather than at night. “In the afternoon, a small piece of dark chocolate may be just what you need to realign your focus and attention for the rest of the day,” she says. Eating it closer to bed, on the other hand, may disrupt sleep quality. 

While milk and white chocolate contain less caffeine than dark, it doesn't make them healthier options, Knudsen says—even for those trying to cut back on caffeine. Both white and milk chocolate tend to be higher in added sugars and unhealthy fats, she explains. They also lack the antioxidants and heart health benefits of dark chocolate.

Bottom Line

There are trace amounts of caffeine in chocolate, particularly in dark chocolate. About one or two squares of dark chocolate ought to satisfy that sweet tooth, without overly increasing caffeine consumption. 

