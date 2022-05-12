 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This Energizing, Mood-Supporting Supplement Just Might Replace My Daily Matcha*
|
Expert Reviewed This Energizing, Mood-Supporting Supplement Just Might Replace My Daily Matcha*

This Energizing, Mood-Supporting Supplement Just Might Replace My Daily Matcha*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
If You Love Matcha, You Have To Try This Mood-Lifting Focus Supplement*

Image by Jovo Jovanovic / Stocksy

May 12, 2022 — 9:31 AM

I have a tough time focusing sometimes. It’s not the focusing part itself that’s challenging for me, but rather hyper-focusing on something else I find interesting, or urgent, or just plain distracting, and having trouble getting back to that very important thing that I sat down to do.

The point is, staying focused and on track isn’t always my strong suit. And like many Americans, I’ve found that caffeine helps provide that little boost of productivity and concentration I need to cut through all the noise and get shit done.* 

My on-again, off-again relationship with caffeine.

That said, I was never one to claim I needed my daily dose of caffeine. I eased into caffeinated beverages the same way people ease into drinking wine: I started with the sweet stuff. Once I grew to love the whipped-cream-topped and syrup-infused flavors of frappuccinos, mochas, and macchiatos, I quickly graduated to lattes and flavored coffees with milk or nut milk.

By college, I was making hazelnut coffees with my Keurig before heading to my morning work shift or grabbing a flat white (OK, and the occasional caramel macchiato—old habits die hard) before heading to the library for a late night of essay writing. 

Caffeine wasn’t a craving for me, but rather, a tool. I knew I would be less energized, alert, and attentive without a little help from coffee during those early mornings and late evenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Discovering caffeine’s focus-supporting sidekick.

Since college, I’ve gone from coffee to black tea to green tea, searching high and low for my perfect caffeinated match. To this day, I still utilize caffeine to help promote focus, energy, and concentration, but I’ve added an additional compound to my toolkit: L-theanine.* 

focus+

focus+

Sustained energy and focus, minus the crash*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
focus+

A potent bioactive found in black tea, green tea, and certain types of mushrooms, L-theanine works synergistically with caffeine to promote focus, energy, and concentration.* It also promotes a calming effect and overall mood support—a “focused zen,” if you will.* 

I discovered L-theanine’s effects when I moved to Hawaii and started drinking matcha. While I’ve grown to love the earthy, umami flavor of matcha, it wasn’t the taste that won me over. Thanks to L-theanine, I enjoyed all the focus and concentration benefits of the caffeine in matcha without any of the jitters or the dreaded caffeine crash I knew all too well in my coffee-drinking days.

I had stumbled upon a whole new world of opportunities. While L-theanine is often associated with matcha and other green teas, some smart nootropic supplements (i.e., supplements that promote cognitive function) also include this naturally occurring compound in their formulas to soothe the central nervous system and support brain performance.* When paired with caffeine, the synergistic cognitive effects are unparalleled, something I have experienced firsthand.*

According to studies published in Nutritional Neuroscience, I’m not the only one who’s felt the cognitive benefits of this dynamic duo. A 2008 study showed that when combined, L-theanine and caffeine helped folks tackle cognitively demanding tasks with speed and accuracy and made them less susceptible to distraction.* Similarly, a 2010 study found that the compounds also worked together to significantly enhance alertness and the ability to focus.*

With all these incredible benefits in the back of my mind, you can imagine my excitement when I discovered that mindbodygreen was launching a focus supplement with an array of nootropic botanicals that included this strategic duo: plant-origin caffeine and the bioactive L-theanine.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The holy grail of concentration.

mindbodygreen’s focus+ is everything I need in a nootropic and more. With L-theanine and both instant- and sustained-release caffeine (from whole coffee fruit and green coffee beans, respectively), I was in love with the focus+ formula from the get-go. 

The incredible ingredients don’t stop there, though! Guarana and Panax ginseng are another synergistic duo that work together to support concentration, mental acuity, task performance, and overall mood; while vitamin B12 promotes the production of “feel-good” neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine, supports ATP energy currency for all the cells in my body, and bolsters overall nervous system health.*

When taking focus+, I feel energized and ready to tackle the day. Whether you’re studying for an exam, preparing for a big presentation, or simply trying to optimize your time as you multitask and run errands, the alertness, calm focus, and sustained energy from this premium nootropic are palpable—from mental clarity, to mood support, and motivation, I can’t stop singing the praises of this synergistic formula!*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
focus+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
focus+

focus+

Sustained energy and focus, minus the crash*

focus+

focus+

Sustained energy and focus, minus the crash*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(15)
focus+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Reasons Your Multivitamin Should Include This Surprising Mineral

Merrell Readman
3 Reasons Your Multivitamin Should Include This Surprising Mineral
Integrative Health

Tired People Want To Know: Is It OK To Take Melatonin Every Night?

Emma Loewe
Tired People Want To Know: Is It OK To Take Melatonin Every Night?
Beauty

Should You Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them? The Answer May Surprise You

Hannah Frye
Should You Wash New Clothes Before Wearing Them? The Answer May Surprise You
Functional Food

5 Unexpected Benefits Of Caffeine That You May Not Know About

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
5 Unexpected Benefits Of Caffeine That You May Not Know About
Integrative Health

Struggling To Focus? Try These 8 Tips To Promote Attentiveness & Productivity

Josey Murray
Struggling To Focus? Try These 8 Tips To Promote Attentiveness & Productivity
Routines

This Explosive Cardio Movement Will Also Fire Up Your Core

Merrell Readman
This Explosive Cardio Movement Will Also Fire Up Your Core
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Public Speaking Is Never Easy, But These Tips Can Help Boost Your Confidence

Jason Wachob
Public Speaking Is Never Easy, But These Tips Can Help Boost Your Confidence
Sex

Women Claim This Viral Sex Toy Brings Them Record-Speed Orgasms

Farrah Daniel
Women Claim This Viral Sex Toy Brings Them Record-Speed Orgasms
Spirituality

Do You Know The Meaning Of May's Unique Birthstone? Experts Explain

Sarah Regan
Do You Know The Meaning Of May's Unique Birthstone? Experts Explain
Spirituality

Why You Should Feel Lucky Every Time You See This Number Sequence

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Feel Lucky Every Time You See This Number Sequence
Sex

11 Places To Find Extremely Hot Erotica Made Specifically For Women

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
11 Places To Find Extremely Hot Erotica Made Specifically For Women
Spirituality

How To Deal With This Week's Mercury Retrograde, From A Psychological Astrologer

Sarah Regan
How To Deal With This Week's Mercury Retrograde, From A Psychological Astrologer
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/morgan-chamberlain-focus-review
focus+

Sustained energy and focus, minus the crash*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
focus+

Your article and new folder have been saved!