Advertisement
Add This To Your Coffee For A Creamy, Decadent Flavor — No Sugar Added
For aficionados of coffee, few pursuits take priority over getting the ultimate brew. Some opt for a dash of sugar, a drizzle of syrupy flavor, or a sachet of artificial sweetener in their quest for perfection.
However, while effective, these choices may not always align with optimal nutrition.
Allow us to propose an alternative: one that offers a delicate sweetness, purity, and even promises to enhance your skin's radiance.
A creamy, skin-loving addition to your cup of joe
One easy way to improve your skin health is to add a collagen supplement to your routine.* Collagen supplements provide a host of beauty benefits, like supporting firm skin and strong nails.*
And research shows that hydrolyzed collagen powders are able to be absorbed by the body1 (as they are broken down into smaller, more digestible amino acid peptides).
Once absorbed, they are able to support your body's fibroblasts2, or what makes collagen and elastin; doing so, they enhance your body's natural collagen production.*
But to go back to the morning sweet treat: If you are someone who likes to add a dash of sugar to your cold brew, mbg's chocolate beauty & gut collagen+ is excellent in coffee.
Not only is the collagen powder providing you all the benefits of the above, but it's also made with premium organic cocoa powder and organic monk fruit extract.
The organic cocoa powder adds a rich, smooth (yet very subtle!) chocolate flavoring, but it's not overpowering or decadently saccharine. The beans are sourced from South America, East Africa, and the Dominican Republic; these high-quality cocoa beans have been roasted and ground to retain the highest nutritional value.
This is a clean, GMO-free, and delicious source of chocolate. Not to mention, cocoa powder is packed with flavanols, a special type of phytonutrient antioxidant often used in skin care.
The organic monk fruit extract is a low-carb sweetener derived by clean, water extraction of 100% pure monk fruit, a botanical native to Asia (also known as luo han guo and "Buddha fruit"). Mogrosides, the unique compounds in monk fruit that deliver its natural sweetness, have antioxidant properties and are blood-sugar-friendly.*
We'd be remiss not to mention all of the other nutrient and botanical ingredients in mbg's powder: Along with the collagen, cocoa, and monk fruit extract, the blend is packed with the antioxidants vitamin C (read more about why that's important here), vitamin E, turmeric, and SGS; plus, hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine, and biotin. The result is a premium daily blend that will provide the tools you need for a glowing, youthful appearance.*
And it's so easy: Add one scoop to your coffee, give it a proper stir for even distribution, and enjoy.
The takeaway
Your morning cup of coffee is a special thing. If you want yours to help optimize your skin and beauty routine, add mbg's beauty and gut collagen+—and to make the experience downright indulgent, go for the chocolate variety.*
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel