We'd be remiss not to mention all of the other nutrient and botanical ingredients in mbg's powder: Along with the collagen, cocoa, and monk fruit extract, the blend is packed with the antioxidants vitamin C (read more about why that's important here), vitamin E, turmeric, and SGS; plus, hyaluronic acid, L-glutamine, and biotin. The result is a premium daily blend that will provide the tools you need for a glowing, youthful appearance.*