How long does tea last after it’s already brewed? The answer lies in the tea leaves themselves, and is further influenced by brewing and storage methods.

Teas made from aromatic herbs—think peppermint, chamomile, or lavender—will last longer than those made from herbs without a strong scent. That’s because constituents that give plants their aroma also have preservative, antimicrobial properties. These extend the life of the brewed tea. Herbs that lack those antimicrobial volatile oils—think nettles or red clover—will spoil relatively quickly.

Brewing methods also matter when it comes to a tea's shelf life. If you brew your tea in a jar and cover it while it’s still hot, the tea can sit overnight and be fine to drink when you open it in the morning. But if your tea has been sitting in an open mug overnight, it’s much more likely to have gone bad by the next day.

This means a mug of nettle tea can go bad overnight, while a mint tea set in the fridge can be fine a few days later. Make sure to smell your tea when it’s fresh, so that if it starts to go bad, you will know by the smell.