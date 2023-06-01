Native to Europe and Asia, chamomile is a medicinal herb1 grown primarily throughout southern and eastern Europe, northern Africa, central and western Asia, and western North America.

While Moroccan chamomile is included in cosmetics and perfumes, German chamomile and English (aka Roman) chamomile are commonly used for medicinal purposes. German chamomile can typically be grown2 on any type of soil, even those that can’t support other crops, and can withstand colder temperatures.

Chamomile tea, in particular, is an herbal tea made from the flowers of the chamomile plant, says Rachelle Robinett, R.H. (A.H.G.), a registered herbalist and the founder of Pharmakon Supernatural. “It tastes herbaceous and vegetal, warm, mildly floral, a bit savory, and very pleasant,” she notes.

The tea—which costs $3 to $10 for 20 servings—is also naturally free of caffeine, adds Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist and the author of Eating From Our Roots.