Chamomile offers plenty of potential health benefits, including anxiety relief, improved sleep, and a soothed stomach. However, many of the studies investigating the herb's benefits looked solely at chamomile extract, so you may not experience the same effect by drinking a cup of chamomile tea. That said, since the beverage is free of caffeine, helps you meet your fluid intake goals, and has minimal potential side effects, chamomile tea is worth a spot in your usual drink rotation.