Teabags are stuffed with plants that tout tons of nutritional benefits, but sometimes there's more to them than meets the eye.

In order to keep your tea contained, some bags contain adhesives like glue, which author of The Herbal Kitchen Kami McBride recommends steering clear of. These days, teabags can also be made from plastic, with most triangular "silken" bags owing their freshness and heat resistance to a nylon material. When researchers analyzed these bags for a 2019 study, they found that they left an average of 11.6 billion microplastics behind in each cup, which is "several orders of magnitude higher than plastic loads previously reported in other foods," their report concludes.