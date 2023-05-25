This mimics the findings of the Beverage Hydration Index2 , which measures how much certain beverages cause the body to retain or lose fluid over four hours when compared to water. Tea comes in right around water, compared to things like coffee, which is slightly (but just slightly) less hydrating thanks in part to its higher caffeine content. Caffeine has a diuretic effect, meaning it can cause you to lose more fluid through urine than you retain.