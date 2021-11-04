The One Antioxidant-Packed Drink That Belongs In Everyone's Daily Routine

"Green tea is harvested later than white tea and does not go through the same oxidation process that oolong and black tea go through," says Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., a functional medicine practitioner and mbg functional nutrition training instructor. "Like white tea, this allows for some of the highest levels of catechins, specifically the ultra-beneficial compound epigallocatechin-3- gallate (EGCG)."

Studies suggest EGCG can help provide anti-inflammatory benefits, support brain function, promote healthy blood sugar levels, and reduce heart disease risks.

The anti-inflammatory properties translate to gut health, as well. As a study published in the European Journal of Pharmacology writes, catechins have been shown to effectively absorb into the gastrointestinal (GI) tract and may help mitigate GI challenges. What's more, the phytochemicals in green tea help feed microbes that line the intestinal walls.

Integrative gastroenterologist and mbg Collective member Marvin Singh, M.D., previously shared that organic jasmine green tea, in particular, is one of his favorite gut-friendly beverages. "It's a great anti-inflammatory, gut-microbiome-friendly thing to include in your regular routine," he says.