While coffee may be most people’s go-to in the midst of an afternoon slump, matcha also helps to increase alertness and brain function. With more caffeine than green tea but less than coffee (find mbg’s breakdown of popular caffeinated beverages, here), matcha creates a unique relaxed-and-alert effect because it contains L-theanine, an amino acid. Research suggests L-theanine may help reduce anxiety and stress, but also increases focus and attention. In the end, you have the alertness benefit of coffee without the downward energy crash. Win-Win!