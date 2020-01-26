mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber

Annie Bell
Contributing writer By Annie Bell
Contributing writer
Annie Bell is a Cookery Writer and Registered Associate Nutritionist with a Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition. Awarded Journalist of the Year by the Guild of Food Writers, she continues to contribute to a wide variety of national newspapers and magazines, in addition to writing her own titles.
Vegan Cucumber Matcha Soup

Image by Con Poulos / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 26, 2020 — 13:10 PM

This soup is a fabulous green, and the inclusion of matcha and lemon verbena or mint provides a little mystery. There's also no need to peel the cucumber; there's plenty of goodness in the skin!

Fresh silken tofu and the pasteurized variety sold in cartons are worlds apart. This may mean a trip to a good health food store or a Japanese deli, but you will be well rewarded. This is a low-calorie soup that's high in protein as well as being a source of fiber and vitamin K. 

Cucumber and Matcha Soup with Seaweed

Serves 4

Article continues below

For the cucumber:

  • 1 cucumber, ends discarded, peeled and thinly sliced
  • Sea salt
  • 50 ml (2 fl. oz.) vegan white wine vinegar 
  • 50 g (1¾ oz.) caster sugar 

For the soup:

  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 3 banana shallots, peeled, halved lengthwise and sliced
  • 900 g (2 lb.) cucumber (2 to 3 cucumbers), ends trimmed, halved lengthwise, and thickly sliced
  • 300 g (10½ oz.) fresh silken tofu
  • 8 small lemon verbena or mint leaves
  • ¾ teaspoon matcha powder
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Article continues below

For the garnish:

  • Seaweed sprinkle or flakes
  • Toasted sesame seeds

Method:

  1. For the pickled cucumber, season the cucumber with salt in a large bowl and set aside for 30 minutes before rinsing in a colander. Return the cucumber to the bowl.
  2. Bring 50 ml (2 fl. oz.) water, the vinegar, and sugar to a boil in a small saucepan, pour over the cucumber and leave to cool, then drain into a sieve and dry on a double thickness of kitchen paper. 
  3. For the soup, heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and fry the shallots for a few minutes until softened, stirring occasionally. Add the cucumber and continue to fry for about 5 minutes until it relaxes. Purée the vegetables in a blender with the tofu, the verbena or mint, matcha, lemon juice, and some salt. 
  4. Pass through a sieve into a bowl.
  5. Serve the soup hot or cold, with the pickled cucumber in the center, scattered with seaweed flakes and sesame seeds. If reheating, avoid boiling to preserve the color of the matcha.

Excerpted from Plant Power: Protein-Rich Recipes for Vegetarians and Vegans by Annie Bell Kyle Books 2019.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Annie Bell
Annie Bell Contributing writer
Annie Bell is a Cookery Writer and Registered Associate Nutritionist with a Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition. She spent the early days of her career training as a chef, including at...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

What Is Quinoa? Everything You Need To Know About This Super Seed

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
What Is Quinoa? Everything You Need To Know About This Super Seed
Recipes

Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version

Cara Carin Cifelli
Ever Tried Savory Oatmeal? You Gotta Try This Mushroom & Spinach Version
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Recipes

Need Some Protein? Try These 15-Minute Flourless Chocolate Chip Muffins

Bettina Campolucci-Bordi
Need Some Protein? Try These 15-Minute Flourless Chocolate Chip Muffins
Recipes

8 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes To Try This Weekend

Sarah Regan
8 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfast Recipes To Try This Weekend
Mental Health

This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear

Christina Coughlin
This Is What Scary Movies Teach Us About How Our Brains React To Fear
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way

Jessica Ourisman
16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way
Home

Your Filters Clean Your Home — But How Do You Clean Your Filters?

Abby Moore
Your Filters Clean Your Home — But How Do You Clean Your Filters?
Healthy Weight

Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss

Sarah Regan
Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss
Home

Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff

Suzy Scherr
Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff
Functional Food

How A $161 Million Investment Just Brought Us Closer To Lab-Grown Meat

Sarah Regan
How A $161 Million Investment Just Brought Us Closer To Lab-Grown Meat
Nature

Access To Green Spaces Decreases The Risk Of Neurological Disorders

Abby Moore
Access To Green Spaces Decreases The Risk Of Neurological Disorders
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-cucumber-and-matcha-soup-has-surprising-amount-of-protein

Your article and new folder have been saved!