This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber

This soup is a fabulous green, and the inclusion of matcha and lemon verbena or mint provides a little mystery. There's also no need to peel the cucumber; there's plenty of goodness in the skin!

Fresh silken tofu and the pasteurized variety sold in cartons are worlds apart. This may mean a trip to a good health food store or a Japanese deli, but you will be well rewarded. This is a low-calorie soup that's high in protein as well as being a source of fiber and vitamin K.