Contributing writer

Annie Bell is a Cookery Writer and Registered Associate Nutritionist with a Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition. She spent the early days of her career training as a chef, including at Kensington Place under Rowley Leigh. Her first food column was as Vogue’s cookery writer, before she joined The Independent as their food writer. She has been principal cookery writer on The Mail on Sunday’s YOU Magazine for over twenty years. Awarded Journalist of the Year by the Guild of Food Writers, she continues to contribute to a wide variety of national newspapers and magazines, in addition to writing her own titles. She is author of twenty cookery books and she co-authored a cookery and lifestyle book with the minimalist architect John Pawson. Today, her books combine her experience of lifestyle-led cookery with evidence-based nutrition. She has produced two titles about Low Carbohydrate Diets, and another about Dairy.