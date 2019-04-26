Dark leafy greens (2 loose cups). Baby spinach, kale, collard greens, or dandelion greens will do the trick. These low-carb veggies are high in fiber (which feeds healthy gut bacteria) and loaded with anti-inflammatory carotenoids.

Fresh or frozen berries (½ cup). Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, or mixed berries are all great choices as they're low in carbs and high in fiber and antioxidants.

Protein (1 tbsp. or 1 scoop). Nut butters and quality protein powders (without added sweeteners) are great choices, but for the most gut-friendly protein source of all, go for collagen powder.

Nut milk (½ cup). For a liquid, nearly any nut milk will do—almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk, macadamia milk—as long as you go with an unsweetened variety.

Half an avocado. Yes, avocado gets its own category because this ingredient is just so good for you—especially on a keto diet, as it's loaded with anti-inflammatory fats and gut-friendly fiber.

Good fats (1 tbsp.). The keto diet is high in fat, after all, so add in a tablespoon of your favorite variety. Coconut oil, coconut butter, MCT oil, or even ghee will all help keep you in that fat-burning state called ketosis.

Flavor boosters (as desired). Just because you can't load up a keto smoothie with fruit doesn't mean it has to be boring. While you can add nearly any herb or spice, we personally love fresh mint, matcha powder, ginger, turmeric, and lemon and lime zest.

Now, check out this delicious recipe based on the formula above.