The Simple Formula For Making A Keto Green Smoothie That Actually Tastes Good
Many people assume that a keto diet is harmful to gut health—and while, yes, some interpretations of keto overemphasize meat and full-fat dairy at the expense of gut-supporting plant foods, this doesn't have to be the case. One way to get a megadose of gut-healing, keto-friendly ingredients all in one place: a keto green smoothie.
That's right, you can skip your morning omelet once in a while in favor of a creamy, subtly sweet breakfast that's bursting with antioxidants, healthy fats, fiber, and protein—all while staying within your desired macro range.
But how do you make a green smoothie actually taste good when you can't load it up with frozen mango or banana? It's all about using the right combination of ingredients—and we've cracked the code. Here, we bring you a customizable keto green smoothie formula that delivers every time.
Keto green smoothie formula.
Dark leafy greens (2 loose cups). Baby spinach, kale, collard greens, or dandelion greens will do the trick. These low-carb veggies are high in fiber (which feeds healthy gut bacteria) and loaded with anti-inflammatory carotenoids.
Fresh or frozen berries (½ cup). Raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, or mixed berries are all great choices as they're low in carbs and high in fiber and antioxidants.
Protein (1 tbsp. or 1 scoop). Nut butters and quality protein powders (without added sweeteners) are great choices, but for the most gut-friendly protein source of all, go for collagen powder.
Nut milk (½ cup). For a liquid, nearly any nut milk will do—almond milk, cashew milk, coconut milk, macadamia milk—as long as you go with an unsweetened variety.
Half an avocado. Yes, avocado gets its own category because this ingredient is just so good for you—especially on a keto diet, as it's loaded with anti-inflammatory fats and gut-friendly fiber.
Good fats (1 tbsp.). The keto diet is high in fat, after all, so add in a tablespoon of your favorite variety. Coconut oil, coconut butter, MCT oil, or even ghee will all help keep you in that fat-burning state called ketosis.
Flavor boosters (as desired). Just because you can't load up a keto smoothie with fruit doesn't mean it has to be boring. While you can add nearly any herb or spice, we personally love fresh mint, matcha powder, ginger, turmeric, and lemon and lime zest.
Now, check out this delicious recipe based on the formula above.
Keto Green Smoothie With Matcha & Mint
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 2 cups baby spinach
- ½ cup raspberries
- ½ cup cashew milk
- ½ cup ice
- ½ avocado
- 1 tbsp. collagen powder
- 1 tbsp. coconut oil
- 4 mint leaves
- ½ tsp. matcha powder
Method
Simply blend and enjoy! Yields one 8-ounce smoothie.
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.