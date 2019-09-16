This Is Exactly How Much Green Tea You Should Be Drinking Every Day
Long before green juices, there was green tea, the original health beverage. First discovered in China around 3000 B.C., green tea has withstood the test of time due to its potent healing properties. Touted for everything from preventing cancer to warding off bad breath, it seems like there really is nothing a warm cup of green tea can't do.
Spurred by a renewed interest in the power of tea, now backed by modern science, tea consumption is on the rise. It is predicted by 2027 annual green tea production will reach 3.6 million tons, but how much green tea do you actually need to be drinking? Let's break down the science behind green tea and exactly how many cups you should be sipping on every day.
Why you should be drinking green tea every day.
Green tea has been consumed for thousands of years...and for good reason! If it weren't for the substantial amount of research on the benefits of green tea, made from the Camellia sinensis plant, they would seem too good to be true. Some of the many benefits of green tea include:
- It's metabolism boosting. The combination of catechins and caffeine in green tea have been shown to rev up the metabolism and increase fat oxidation.
- It's anti-inflammatory. Inflammation has been linked to everything from diabetes to hypertension.
- It reduces the risk of dying from heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. A large-scale 11-year Japanese study found that participants who drank five or more cups of green tea per day had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular death and a 26% lower risk of dying from any cause compared to those who drank less than one cup per day.
- It can prevent complications from diabetes. Green tea has been found to have a protective effect against diabetes-related complications like nephropathy and nerve damage, as well as improving insulin sensitivity.
- It improves cognitive function. Green tea can lower the risk for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
- It supports oral health. Green tea has antibacterial and antioxidant properties that can ward off bad breath, cavities, and even some oral cancers.
You can tip your hat to green tea's main catechin EGCG (concentrated in green tea extracts), L-theanine, and subtle amounts of caffeine for these and many other amazing benefits. In fact, the EGCG in green tea has been found to be 100 times more potent than the antioxidant power of vitamin C, and 25 times more than vitamin E.
So, how many cups of green tea should you be drinking per day?
OK, but do you actually need to guzzle gallons of tea to reap the benefits? It turns out, the amount of green tea you need is actually totally doable. While research differs on just how much green tea is recommended to drink daily, most studies find benefits with anywhere from three to six cups a day. It really depends on what exactly you want to get out of your cup of tea.
If you are interested in diabetes prevention or treatment, one study found more than three cups of tea per day was associated with a lower type-2 diabetes risk, while other research also supports this intake, showing benefit for three to four cups per day.
Cardiovascular deaths were lowest among men and women who drank more than five cups of tea per day, while cognitive function was better in those over 65 years of age who drank three to five cups or more daily.
Weight loss and body fat loss were found to be greatest among those who consumed 100 mg to 460 mg of green tea catechins. One cup of standard brewed green tea contains 50 to 100 mg catechins. In other words, if your goal is weight loss, aim for two to six cups a day.
Is there such a thing as too much green tea?
While three to six cups is manageable, don't get carried away. One major concern: the caffeine content. Many people are slow metabolizers of caffeine, have a sensitivity to it, or just prefer to avoid sources of caffeine. The good news is that green tea doesn't contain that much caffeine, coming in at around 30 to 40 mg per cup versus the 95 to 165 mg in coffee. But if you are highly sensitive and find your sleep is affected when you drink green tea later in the day, try to finish your last cup by 3 p.m. This way, you'll have time to process the caffeine before bed.
Another concern for tea lovers is iron. Tannins and caffeine found in green tea can reduce iron absorption, especially plant-based iron. If you are taking an iron supplement, make sure to wait at least two hours before sipping on some tea. Iron-deficient vegetarians and vegans should regulate their coffee and tea intake and monitor their iron stores regularly to ensure labs are improving.
There has not been much research on very high intake of green tea. One article in the Journal of Nutrition found that the equivalent of 10 cups of green tea a day for four weeks did not improve cardiovascular health. This information may further support the recommendation of moderate green tea intake of three to six cups a day for the most benefits.
Anyone with a sensitivity or allergy to caffeine and those prone to anxiety or insomnia may need to restrict or avoid tea and other caffeinated beverages.
What about matcha?
Matcha is green tea's trendy cousin, so you might be wondering if your matcha latte can confer the same benefits as brewed green tea. While matcha and green tea are made from the same Camellia sinensis plant, they differ in growing methods and nutrient concentrations. For matcha, the leaves are covered before harvest and then finely ground, yielding a more intense color and a higher content of caffeine and antioxidants. For green tea, the leaves are left uncovered, harvested, then steamed, which reduces the caffeine and antioxidant levels. In fact, one study found that matcha contains 137 times more EGCG than green tea.
The majority of research on tea's benefits have been focused on brewed green tea rather than matcha; however, the available research is promising. Matcha may protect against liver and kidney damage, as well as improve memory and mood.
More research is needed to confirm whether brewed green tea's benefits extend to matcha intake, but expert consensus is that it may.
The bottom line.
While green tea on its own is obviously not a magic cure-all, the research is strong that incorporating three to six cups into your regular diet is beneficial. But, don't feel pressured to down six cups every day; you'll likely reap some benefits even if you can only fit in one cup a day. And feel free to substitute in some green tea extract or matcha too. Your brain, your heart, and—let's be honest—your whole body will thank you!
