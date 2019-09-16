OK, but do you actually need to guzzle gallons of tea to reap the benefits? It turns out, the amount of green tea you need is actually totally doable. While research differs on just how much green tea is recommended to drink daily, most studies find benefits with anywhere from three to six cups a day. It really depends on what exactly you want to get out of your cup of tea.

If you are interested in diabetes prevention or treatment, one study found more than three cups of tea per day was associated with a lower type-2 diabetes risk, while other research also supports this intake, showing benefit for three to four cups per day.

Cardiovascular deaths were lowest among men and women who drank more than five cups of tea per day, while cognitive function was better in those over 65 years of age who drank three to five cups or more daily.

Weight loss and body fat loss were found to be greatest among those who consumed 100 mg to 460 mg of green tea catechins. One cup of standard brewed green tea contains 50 to 100 mg catechins. In other words, if your goal is weight loss, aim for two to six cups a day.