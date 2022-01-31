 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
Wholesome™

4 Reasons You Should Be Stocking Up On Honey This Winter

Written by Ryan Brady
4 Reasons You Should Be Stocking Up On Honey This Winter

Image by Wholesome Sweeteners / Contributor

January 31, 2022 — 10:00 AM

The arrival of winter means the holidays are just around the corner, as is the season of overexhaustion. And although the threat of sniffles and sore throats should mean getting extra rest, our schedules have other plans—literally. From end-of-year work deadlines to endless holiday parties, our bodies end up in overdrive going into the new year. That's why it's a good idea to keep a jar of Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Raw Unfiltered Honey on hand for natural and delicious support during a time when you need it the most.

4 Reasons You Should Be Stocking Up On Honey This Winter

Image by Wholesome Sweeteners / Contributor

4 reasons honey is a great sweetener choice.

With its powerful restorative properties, honey earned its place as a buzzy (pun intended) superfood thousands of years ago. But not all honey is what it used to be, which is why it's important to choose wisely. We love Wholesome's Organic Fair Trade Raw Unfiltered Honey because it's hand-harvested from hives in designated organic zones in South America, far removed from GMOs and pollutants—plus the hives are never treated with antibiotics (as they often are when producing conventional honey). 

Shop this Story:

Organic Fair Trade Raw + Unfiltered Honey

Organic Fair Trade Raw + Unfiltered Honey

A pure, delicious honey.

No matter how you eat raw honey, it may add phenolic and other potentially beneficial compounds to your diet. According to some studies, these benefits may include: 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Antioxidants

Raw honey can contain phenolic compounds, a class of natural small molecules found in plant tissues. Research indicates that phenolic compounds may act as antioxidants, thereby working to neutralize free radicals that cause oxidative stress in the body and provide other antioxidant benefits.

Inflammation

Not only can phenolic compounds function as antioxidants, but studies have stated that they may also help to reduce inflammation in the body, possibly serving to support reduced inflammation in tissues ranging from lung to throat to brain.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Antimicrobial

Honey may possess antimicrobial properties because it may contain an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide. It may have antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties in certain conditions and has also demonstrated wound-healing activity in some studies. Honey's low pH levels and high sugar content may inhibit microbial growth.

Gut health

In addition to potentially assisting in the relief of gastritis and stomach ulcers, honey may also help to support gut health as studies have shown that honey may have certain prebiotic effects. 

Shop this Story:

Organic Fair Trade Raw + Unfiltered Honey

Organic Fair Trade Raw + Unfiltered Honey

Adds an excellent natural sweetness.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

New year, new you.

With the new year quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to start creating new routines that will set you up for wellness in 2022. Good habits don't have to be difficult, and they certainly don't have to taste bad. Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Raw Unfiltered Honey offers a delicious butterscotch essence and pairs well with warm biscuits and oatmeal or mixed into salad dressings and smoothies

With its natural sweetness and beneficial properties, raw honey is sure to be part of your favorite wellness practice this winter. And you'll feel good knowing Wholesome's Fair Trade premiums go directly to the beekeeping communities that harvest the honey, helping to provide education, health care, community infrastructure, and more. Supporting your well-being and the well-being of others—it's a win, win!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady
Ryan Brady is a Content Freelancer at mindbodygreen. She received her B.A. in Visual Arts from Yale University and is currently finishing her M.A. degree in Clinical Psychology, with...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

The Simple Smoothie Recipe Our Health Editor Swears By For Blood Sugar Support

Kristine Thomason
The Simple Smoothie Recipe Our Health Editor Swears By For Blood Sugar Support
Functional Food

If These Endangered Foods Go Extinct, Your Nutrition Could Suffer

Jason Wachob
If These Endangered Foods Go Extinct, Your Nutrition Could Suffer
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

Side Sleeper? These Are The Best Mattresses For Alignment & Pain Relief

Emma Loewe
Side Sleeper? These Are The Best Mattresses For Alignment & Pain Relief
Beauty

The Only Guide to Applying Eyeshadow That You'll Ever Need

Dorian Smith-Garcia
The Only Guide to Applying Eyeshadow That You'll Ever Need
Integrative Health

The Mistake Most People Make With Melatonin + How To Get Better Sleep

Emma Loewe
The Mistake Most People Make With Melatonin + How To Get Better Sleep
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

For You: Research-Backed Products For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Emily Rekstis
For You: Research-Backed Products For Radiant, Glowing Skin
Beauty

8 Sneaky Reason For Dry Lips & How To Hydrate Them Naturally

Emily Rekstis
8 Sneaky Reason For Dry Lips & How To Hydrate Them Naturally
Routines

This Strategic Workout Truly Targets Every Part Of Your Glutes In Just 5 Moves

BB Arrington, CPT
This Strategic Workout Truly Targets Every Part Of Your Glutes In Just 5 Moves
Integrative Health

Do You Really Need To Take Probiotics Daily To Get The Benefits?

Abby Moore
Do You Really Need To Take Probiotics Daily To Get The Benefits?
Beauty

3 Plants This Herbalists Loves For Glowing Skin Inside & Out

Alexandra Engler
3 Plants This Herbalists Loves For Glowing Skin Inside & Out
Sex

Do Aphrodisiacs Actually Work? We Looked Into It — Here Are The Ones To Try

Farrah Daniel
Do Aphrodisiacs Actually Work? We Looked Into It — Here Are The Ones To Try
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/4-reasons-why-you-should-be-stocking-up-on-honey-this-winter

Your article and new folder have been saved!