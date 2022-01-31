4 Reasons You Should Be Stocking Up On Honey This Winter

The arrival of winter means the holidays are just around the corner, as is the season of overexhaustion. And although the threat of sniffles and sore throats should mean getting extra rest, our schedules have other plans—literally. From end-of-year work deadlines to endless holiday parties, our bodies end up in overdrive going into the new year. That's why it's a good idea to keep a jar of Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Raw Unfiltered Honey on hand for natural and delicious support during a time when you need it the most.
With its powerful restorative properties, honey earned its place as a buzzy (pun intended) superfood thousands of years ago. But not all honey is what it used to be, which is why it's important to choose wisely. We love Wholesome's Organic Fair Trade Raw Unfiltered Honey because it's hand-harvested from hives in designated organic zones in South America, far removed from GMOs and pollutants—plus the hives are never treated with antibiotics (as they often are when producing conventional honey).
No matter how you eat raw honey, it may add phenolic and other potentially beneficial compounds to your diet. According to some studies, these benefits may include:
Antioxidants
Raw honey can contain phenolic compounds, a class of natural small molecules found in plant tissues. Research indicates that phenolic compounds may act as antioxidants, thereby working to neutralize free radicals that cause oxidative stress in the body and provide other antioxidant benefits.
Inflammation
Not only can phenolic compounds function as antioxidants, but studies have stated that they may also help to reduce inflammation in the body, possibly serving to support reduced inflammation in tissues ranging from lung to throat to brain.
Antimicrobial
Honey may possess antimicrobial properties because it may contain an enzyme that produces hydrogen peroxide. It may have antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties in certain conditions and has also demonstrated wound-healing activity in some studies. Honey's low pH levels and high sugar content may inhibit microbial growth.
Gut health
In addition to potentially assisting in the relief of gastritis and stomach ulcers, honey may also help to support gut health as studies have shown that honey may have certain prebiotic effects.
With the new year quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to start creating new routines that will set you up for wellness in 2022. Good habits don't have to be difficult, and they certainly don't have to taste bad. Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Raw Unfiltered Honey offers a delicious butterscotch essence and pairs well with warm biscuits and oatmeal or mixed into salad dressings and smoothies.
With its natural sweetness and beneficial properties, raw honey is sure to be part of your favorite wellness practice this winter. And you'll feel good knowing Wholesome's Fair Trade premiums go directly to the beekeeping communities that harvest the honey, helping to provide education, health care, community infrastructure, and more. Supporting your well-being and the well-being of others—it's a win, win!