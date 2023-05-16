Raspberry leaf tea is derived from the leaves of the red raspberry plant, a plant native to Europe and certain parts of Asia which is also known for its tart, bright red berries. Raspberry leaf tea has a fruity, slightly earthy flavor that is often compared to black tea. And just as you might expect, it also has a deep red hue that is reminiscent of raspberries.

This herbal tea is a staple in traditional forms of medicine, such as Ayurveda, according to Ananta Ripa Ajmera, an Ayurvedic practitioner, co-founder and director of The Ancient Way, and author of The Way of the Goddess. “Raspberry leaf tea is used to lower the amount of heat and inflammation people experience in their bodies,” she says.

Ajmera explains that it’s especially beneficial for digestion, which is the key to overall health, according to the principles of Ayurveda. It's also been associated with benefits for women's health, which we'll get to below.

Today, raspberry leaf tea is widely available in supermarkets and specialty shops alike. In terms of cost, it’s also comparable to many other varieties of herbal tea, with prices ranging from $0.20-$0.50 a piece for pre-packaged tea bags and $1-$2 per ounce for loose-leaf versions.