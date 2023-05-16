Keep in mind that there's limited research available on the effects of raspberry leaf tea after giving birth. While a few studies have found that herbal teas containing raspberry leaf tea3 and other herbs could increase milk supply and boost the antioxidant content of breastmilk, it's not completely clear whether or not these effects can be attributed to raspberry leaf alone. Furthermore, its safety during breastfeeding has also been called into question by organizations such as the Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition (SACN) in the UK. Again, you should talk to your doctor before sipping it if you're pregnant or recently pregnant.