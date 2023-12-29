Period cramps can be brutal, but there are several ways to reduce their severity and frequency. Keeping your body hydrated by sipping on drinks that contain anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic ingredients, such as magnesium drinks, beet juice, ginger tea, and chamomile tea, may be an effective way to reduce period cramp pain so you can get back to your normal routine. Certain supplements can also help ease painful symptoms—here are a few to look into.