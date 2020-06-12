A 2017 literature review of studies on the use of magnesium in gynecology found that the mineral was significantly more effective at relieving cramps than placebos in two of three controlled studies, while an additional open trial showed that magnesium helped manage symptoms.*

Period cramps are just one of the menstrual symptoms that magnesium can help with, though.* The literature review found that daily magnesium supplements over the course of 12 weeks led to a 41.6% reduction in the frequency of menstrual migraines—a finding that was repeated in one other study the researchers analyzed.* Magnesium also showed promise in easing PMS symptoms in several pieces of research in the lit review, including a placebo-controlled study on 32 women.* Not to mention, certain forms of magnesium—like magnesium glycinate—also show promise in promoting deeper sleep, which can be difficult to come by during menstruation.*