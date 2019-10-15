mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Motivation
|
Medically Reviewed

Is Alcohol Sabotaging Your Metabolism & Fitness Goals?

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.

Photo by pixdeluxe / Getty

Last updated on October 15, 2019

It’s a question we’ve all had at some point in our wellness journey: Can I have a drink every once in a while and still stay fit? Will that night out inhibit all of the progress I’ve been making at the gym and with my diet?

It should come as no surprise that this issue is far from black and white, as there are a multitude of factors involved. With that said, the truth is that you can, in fact, drink alcohol without derailing your fitness goals.

The truth about alcohol and your metabolism.

First, let's break down what alcohol does to you from a biological standpoint. Alcohol has long been demonized as a muscle inhibitor, as it blocks the absorption of nutrients to the parts of your body that need them. When you drink, your body essentially puts all the other foods you’ve consumed on the back-burner, and devotes itself to metabolizing the alcohol first. This is because unlike carbs, protein, and fat, your body isn’t equipped with a storage capacity for alcohol, so when you drink, getting it out of your system is your body’s immediate priority. This process happens rather quickly (unless you’re really hitting the bottle), so this delay of nutrient absorption is actually pretty overblown.

You also may be wondering why some of your friends can drink like Keith Richards and still remain thin. That’s because alcohol has a higher metabolic rate than food, meaning you actually burn more calories processing it than you do anything else.

Article continues below

But wait: Here's why it's about more than just alcohol.

So far so good, right? Alcohol increases your metabolism and is out of your system quickly? Before you hit the bar, though, it should be noted that alcohol can deter your fitness goals, not because of its chemical makeup but rather the vehicle that carries it (beer, wine, etc.). It’s no secret that alcohol lowers your inhibitions and impairs your ability to make rational decisions. The most dangerous effect that drinking can have on getting in shape is not the alcohol itself but the intoxication that comes with it.

It’s an all-too-familiar story: You spend all week carefully monitoring your diet and making good choices, and come Friday night you go out for a few drinks and next thing you know you’re going face-first into a plate of french fries (so long, diet). And lest we forget, alcohol itself does contain calories (7 per gram, which is less than fat but more than carbs and protein). A shot of clear liquor will run you about 80 to 90 calories on average, while fruity drinks or heavy beers like IPAs can exceed 200. Alcohol also contains more sugars and carbs, which can be harmful for those who have gluten intolerances and those with candida and yeast overgrowth (healthy cocktails do exist though. Here’s how to make them).

Yes, you can drink alcohol without it encroaching on your fitness goals.

As we’ve all experienced, a night of drinking can profoundly affect your activity the next day. Going to the gym while hung over is a displeasure I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy. You’re dehydrated, lethargic, and overall just lacking the motivation necessary for anything that can’t be done from your couch.

In the end, alcohol isn’t necessarily the problem—drunk (and hung over) you is the problem. For those people who have poor detoxification, hangovers may be worse and harder to get over than the average partier. All of these negative effects are only exacerbated the more you drink, so as long as you’re doing it mindfully and controlling your intake, there’s no reason you can’t toss a few back every now and then.

Speaking of alcohol: Is your love of wine the one thing standing between you and optimal health?

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/is-alcohol-sabotaging-your-metabolism

Your article and new folder have been saved!