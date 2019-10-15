Is Alcohol Sabotaging Your Metabolism & Fitness Goals?

So far so good, right? Alcohol increases your metabolism and is out of your system quickly? Before you hit the bar, though, it should be noted that alcohol can deter your fitness goals, not because of its chemical makeup but rather the vehicle that carries it (beer, wine, etc.). It’s no secret that alcohol lowers your inhibitions and impairs your ability to make rational decisions. The most dangerous effect that drinking can have on getting in shape is not the alcohol itself but the intoxication that comes with it.

It’s an all-too-familiar story: You spend all week carefully monitoring your diet and making good choices, and come Friday night you go out for a few drinks and next thing you know you’re going face-first into a plate of french fries (so long, diet). And lest we forget, alcohol itself does contain calories (7 per gram, which is less than fat but more than carbs and protein). A shot of clear liquor will run you about 80 to 90 calories on average, while fruity drinks or heavy beers like IPAs can exceed 200. Alcohol also contains more sugars and carbs, which can be harmful for those who have gluten intolerances and those with candida and yeast overgrowth (healthy cocktails do exist though. Here’s how to make them).