Known for its spicy, pungent, and peppery taste, ginger is a root that boasts a long list of health-promoting properties. One of the most popular ways to enjoy this nutritious ingredient is to make ginger tea. This flavorful beverage has long been a staple in many traditional forms of medicine—but there's also plenty of modern science backing up its health impacts.

We consulted the research and reached out to nutrition experts to learn more about the top benefits of ginger tea and how to make it a regular part of your rotation.