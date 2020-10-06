How To Properly Store Ginger So The Whole Dang Root Doesn't Shrivel Up

Fresh ginger is one of those wildly versatile ingredients every kitchen needs. Ginger is zesty, warm, sweet, and woodsy, all at once—a complex flavor profile that pairs well with a number of ingredients and brings a boatload of health benefits, too.

But a little fresh ginger can go a long way, and then you’re left with an oozing lump of gnarled root. Before you panic and toss it, read on for the best way to store fresh ginger.