mindbodygreen

Close banner
Functional Food

How To Make Your Avocados Last For Months

Olessa Pindak
mbg Editor-At-Large By Olessa Pindak
mbg Editor-At-Large
Olessa Pindak is the editor-at-large at mindbodygreen. Formerly the executive editor at Prevention, she’s worked at Condé Nast, Rodale, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and more.
Avocados

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

May 14, 2020 — 10:09 AM

Celebrity nutritionist and mbg class instructorKelly LeVeque is no stranger to using her freezer as the workhorse for her kitchen. But beyond grass-fed meats, tamales, and bone broth, you can find something else wrapped up and tucked away in her cold storage—avocados.

When you know your avocados are in their peak ripe stage but you're not ready to use them yet, it's an optimal time to freeze them before they turn brown and mushy. "If I have leftover avocados, I'm cutting them into quarters, spraying them with water or lemon water, and putting them into a freezer bag for smoothies," she explains. If you have a blender handy you can also purée the avocados first, so they're especially easy to bake into treats.

A warning though: The avocados that you take out of the freezer aren't going to be the firm, ripe ones you put in. Freezing them makes them a little mushier, so while you probably won't want to make them the centerpiece of your tacos, they're ideal for throwing into smoothies or using in baking.

However you do it, just don't waste them! Not only can they be pricey, "avocados are a nutritional goldmine," says Frank Lipman, M.D.. Filled with over 14 minerals, complete proteins, soluble fiber, phytosterols, polyphenols, carotenoids, omega 3s, vitamins B, C, E and K, and more, make sure you hang on to these little green globes—avocados are more versatile than you think!

What to do with your leftover avocados.

Studies show that meals that include avocados can help keep you fuller, longer, meaning they may help you stave off those quarantine cravings. Consider one one these:

Article continues below

A smoothie

The ideal smoothie has a nice combination of greens, fruit, protein, healthy fats, and a liquid base. Enhance any smoothie you make with a few chunks of avocado to add that boost of fats.

Salad dressing

Commercial salad dressings can be full of hidden sugars and additives, but this simple homemade one can be whipped up in a batch and will keep in the fridge for a week. You can also think beyond salad and drizzle it on fish, veggies, chicken, and more.

Article continues below

Avocado Mousse

Craving a sweet treat but trying to stay away from inflammation-producing white sugar? This refined-sugar-free creamy treat is delicious—and packed with avocados.

Avocado Blender Muffins

A quarantine favorite of mbg contributor Laura Lee Bryant, these treats can work for breakfast—or double as dessert!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Olessa Pindak
Olessa Pindak mbg Editor-At-Large
Olessa Pindak is the editor-at-large at mindbodygreen. She’s worked at Condé Nast, Rodale, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, and more. She's held executive and senior staff positions at...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Stuck At Home & Breaking Out Like Crazy? These Foods May Be Why

Keira Barr, M.D.
Stuck At Home & Breaking Out Like Crazy? These Foods May Be Why
Functional Food

Tips For Creating A Healthy Grocery List To Make Shopping Simple

Abby Moore
Tips For Creating A Healthy Grocery List To Make Shopping Simple
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Personal Growth

COVID-19 Changed Our Jobs Overnight: 4 Ways To Grow From Hardship

Amelia Kruse
COVID-19 Changed Our Jobs Overnight: 4 Ways To Grow From Hardship
Beauty

Stay Cool: 6 Beauty Products You May Want To Keep In The Fridge

Jamie Schneider
Stay Cool: 6 Beauty Products You May Want To Keep In The Fridge
Home

How To Boost The Good Vibes In Your Kitchen, According To A Feng Shui Master

Dana Claudat
How To Boost The Good Vibes In Your Kitchen, According To A Feng Shui Master
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

Frayed Cuticles Are No Fun: The 10 Best Cuticle Oils To Keep Them Nourished

Jamie Schneider
Frayed Cuticles Are No Fun: The 10 Best Cuticle Oils To Keep Them Nourished
Integrative Health

The One Way To Take Rosemary That You're Probably Not Doing Already

Emma Loewe
The One Way To Take Rosemary That You're Probably Not Doing Already
Love

The Pandemic Apparently Made Many Singles Take Dating More Seriously

Abby Moore
The Pandemic Apparently Made Many Singles Take Dating More Seriously
Recipes

Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad

Eliza Sullivan
Need To Up Your At-Home Lunches? Try This Colorful Couscous Salad
Beauty

Lana Del Rey's All-Natural Hair Trick Is Made From Kitchen Ingredients

Jamie Schneider
Lana Del Rey's All-Natural Hair Trick Is Made From Kitchen Ingredients
Mental Health

Why You're Anxious About Lockdown Ending, Even If You Miss Normal Life

Abby Moore
Why You're Anxious About Lockdown Ending, Even If You Miss Normal Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/freezing-is-simple-way-to-make-your-avocados-last-for-months

Your article and new folder have been saved!