Celebrity nutritionist and mbg class instructor, Kelly LeVeque is no stranger to using her freezer as the workhorse for her kitchen. But beyond grass-fed meats, tamales, and bone broth, you can find something else wrapped up and tucked away in her cold storage—avocados.

When you know your avocados are in their peak ripe stage but you're not ready to use them yet, it's an optimal time to freeze them before they turn brown and mushy. "If I have leftover avocados, I'm cutting them into quarters, spraying them with water or lemon water, and putting them into a freezer bag for smoothies," she explains. If you have a blender handy you can also purée the avocados first, so they're especially easy to bake into treats.

A warning though: The avocados that you take out of the freezer aren't going to be the firm, ripe ones you put in. Freezing them makes them a little mushier, so while you probably won't want to make them the centerpiece of your tacos, they're ideal for throwing into smoothies or using in baking.

However you do it, just don't waste them! Not only can they be pricey, "avocados are a nutritional goldmine," says Frank Lipman, M.D.. Filled with over 14 minerals, complete proteins, soluble fiber, phytosterols, polyphenols, carotenoids, omega 3s, vitamins B, C, E and K, and more, make sure you hang on to these little green globes—avocados are more versatile than you think!