What's more, bone broth is rich and soul-satisfying. It fills you up and warms you down to your toes, so you're never tempted to overeat or snack on junk that ages your face and body.

In my clinical experience, bone broth reverses signs of aging better than any powder, pill, or serum. And unlike expensive creams and prescription medications, bone broth costs next to nothing. Finally, think about this: How many amazing anti-aging treatments can you make in your own kitchen from stuff you'd usually throw away? (It's the ultimate recycling project!)

So give it a try, and see what happens. I drink at least one cup of bone broth every day, and that's the same healthy aging prescription I give my patients, too. If you need help managing healthy weight, try adding in one or two bone broth "micro-fasts" each week. Within days, you'll start to feel a difference—and within weeks, you'll start to look it too.