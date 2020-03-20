Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste
Bone broth is a wonderful food rich in minerals, collagen, and amino acids—nutrients that can be lacking in the standard American diet. But whether you drink bone broth for its nourishing qualities or simply to warm you up on a chilly morning, drinking cup after cup of broth can get a little boring.
The solution? Elevate the taste of your bone broth routine with these ten flavor additions—they’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again. All you need is twelve ounces of beef or poultry bone broth, then build flavor with these simple recipe additions.
1. Brighten it up.
Use some fresh squeezed lemon, sea salt, and fresh black pepper to brighten up the rich flavor of the broth.
2. Pump up the iodine.
Iodine-rich food or supplements can help your thyroid maintain hormonal balance. Dietary sources of iodine include yogurt, sea vegetables, and eggs. Add 1/4 teaspoon kelp, kombu, or dulse granules (these come in handy shaker bottles) to your broth for an extra dose of iodine.
3. Load up on the healthy fats.
Add a teaspoon or so of either organic, grass-fed ghee or coconut oil to add some healthy fats and make the broth a bit more filling.
4. Add some tangy flavors.
Freshly grated ginger, lime, sriracha, and some finely chopped green onion add quite the punch.
5. Make it creamy and decadent.
Add 1/4 cup coconut milk, the juice of half of a lime, and some fresh cilantro for a creamy, Thai-inspired version.
6. Make a simple egg drop soup.
Bring broth to a strong simmer, while you crack and beat one egg into a small bowl. Next, whisk the simmering broth clockwise until a whirlpool effect occurs. Slowly pour the egg into the broth and let it cook undisturbed. Finish the soup with one tablespoon of coconut aminos (or sea salt, to taste) and black pepper. Top with green onion, if desired.
7. Make it Parisian.
Simmer your broth with a sache or a tea strainer of Herbs De Provence for at least fifteen minutes, or until you reach a flavor profile you enjoy. Finish with one teaspoon of organic, grass fed ghee, sea salt, and fresh black pepper.
8. Turn up the heat.
1 teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce (or more!) will add some serious spice, and a different dimension to your broth.
9. Make it green.
Carefully blend the broth with one cup of fresh kale or chard until smooth. Finish this green broth with the juice of half a lemon. Not only will adding these leafy greens boost the vitamin and mineral composition of the broth, but it will also add fiber, creating a more filling meal or snack compared to bone broth alone.
Important note: When blending hot liquids, always vent the lid and cover with a clean kitchen towel so steam can safely escape. Never fill a blender more than half full with hot liquids!
10. Turn your broth into a seasonal cold buster.
Add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric, one clove of minced garlic, one teaspoon of fresh grated ginger, a pinch of cayenne, and the juice of 1/2 a lemon to help clear up those sinuses. All these ingredients have been touted by experts to help relieve cold symptoms and plus, they enhance the flavor of your broth. Drink up!