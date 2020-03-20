Bone broth is a wonderful food rich in minerals, collagen, and amino acids—nutrients that can be lacking in the standard American diet. But whether you drink bone broth for its nourishing qualities or simply to warm you up on a chilly morning, drinking cup after cup of broth can get a little boring.

The solution? Elevate the taste of your bone broth routine with these ten flavor additions—they’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again. All you need is twelve ounces of beef or poultry bone broth, then build flavor with these simple recipe additions.