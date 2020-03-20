 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste
|
Expert Reviewed Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste

Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste

Heather Braaten
Written by Heather Braaten
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Expert review by Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Miso Soup

Image by Marta Locklear / Stocksy

Last updated on March 20, 2020

Bone broth is a wonderful food rich in minerals, collagen, and amino acids—nutrients that can be lacking in the standard American diet. But whether you drink bone broth for its nourishing qualities or simply to warm you up on a chilly morning, drinking cup after cup of broth can get a little boring.

The solution? Elevate the taste of your bone broth routine with these ten flavor additions—they’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again. All you need is twelve ounces of beef or poultry bone broth, then build flavor with these simple recipe additions. 

1. Brighten it up.

Use some fresh squeezed lemon, sea salt, and fresh black pepper to brighten up the rich flavor of the broth. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Pump up the iodine.

Iodine-rich food or supplements can help your thyroid maintain hormonal balance. Dietary sources of iodine include yogurt, sea vegetables, and eggs. Add 1/4 teaspoon kelp, kombu, or dulse granules (these come in handy shaker bottles) to your broth for an extra dose of iodine.

3. Load up on the healthy fats.

Add a teaspoon or so of either organic, grass-fed ghee or coconut oil to add some healthy fats and make the broth a bit more filling.

4. Add some tangy flavors.

Freshly grated ginger, lime, sriracha, and some finely chopped green onion add quite the punch.

5. Make it creamy and decadent.

Add 1/4 cup coconut milk, the juice of half of a lime, and some fresh cilantro for a creamy, Thai-inspired version.

6. Make a simple egg drop soup.

probiotic+

probiotic+
Nix bloating & transform your gut health.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(107)
probiotic+

Bring broth to a strong simmer, while you crack and beat one egg into a small bowl. Next, whisk the simmering broth clockwise until a whirlpool effect occurs. Slowly pour the egg into the broth and let it cook undisturbed. Finish the soup with one tablespoon of coconut aminos (or sea salt, to taste) and black pepper. Top with green onion, if desired.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

7. Make it Parisian.

Simmer your broth with a sache or a tea strainer of Herbs De Provence for at least fifteen minutes, or until you reach a flavor profile you enjoy. Finish with one teaspoon of organic, grass fed ghee, sea salt, and fresh black pepper.

8. Turn up the heat.

1 teaspoon of your favorite hot sauce (or more!) will add some serious spice, and a different dimension to your broth.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

9. Make it green.

Carefully blend the broth with one cup of fresh kale or chard until smooth. Finish this green broth with the juice of half a lemon. Not only will adding these leafy greens boost the vitamin and mineral composition of the broth, but it will also add fiber, creating a more filling meal or snack compared to bone broth alone. 

Important note: When blending hot liquids, always vent the lid and cover with a clean kitchen towel so steam can safely escape. Never fill a blender more than half full with hot liquids!

10. Turn your broth into a seasonal cold buster.

Add 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric, one clove of minced garlic, one teaspoon of fresh grated ginger, a pinch of cayenne, and the juice of 1/2 a lemon to help clear up those sinuses. All these ingredients have been touted by experts to help relieve cold symptoms and plus, they enhance the flavor of your broth. Drink up!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Heather Braaten
Heather Braaten
Heather Braaten is a Plant-Passionate Foodie and Healthy Eating Educator. At the core of her practice is a deep desire to help her clients Fall in Love with Food by experiencing the...

More On This Topic

Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Integrative Health

A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep

Stacie J. Stephenson, D.C., CNS
A Functional Health Expert's Nighttime Nonnegotiables For Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-elevate-the-taste-of-bone-broth

Your article and new folder have been saved!