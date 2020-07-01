A Simple Ginger Gut Flush To Power Up Your Digestion, Every Day
There are easy ways to support your body's natural detoxification systems, and to promote the removal of impurities on a daily basis. In fact, small, healthy habits you use every day can be even more powerful over time than doing exaggerated cleanses for just a brief period.
I recommend trying to incorporate this easy "ginger gut flush" into your routine for a month. It’s fast and you'll probably notice it starting to work immediately.
The gut flush is a combination of three key ingredients that work together to support the ongoing natural cleansing of your gut. These ingredients increase the digestive fire, or agni, which improves digestion, a critical starting point for improving your health. You can feel the increased heat in your gut within seconds of starting the gut flush.
Ayurvedic Lemon & Ginger Gut Flush
Ingredients
- Fresh lemon juice
- Fresh ginger
- Sea salt
Method
- Squeeze ½ cup of fresh lemon juice into a cup, jar, or pitcher.
- Cut up a knob of fresh ginger into thin 1-inch strips and add to the juice.
- Add ½ teaspoon of sea salt, then stir.
- Keep the gut flush refrigerated, and eat one to two pieces of the soaked fresh ginger before each meal. You can make enough at the beginning of the week to last you seven days.
The best way to really cleanse your gut is to do this before each meal. But if you want to simplify it even more, just take it before dinner. Dinner is typically Americans' heaviest meal, but at night your digestion is actually the weakest.
Use the ginger gut flush to increase your digestive fire before meals to improve digestion and overall gut health.