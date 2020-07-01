 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
A Simple Ginger Gut Flush To Power Up Your Digestion, Every Day

A Simple Ginger Gut Flush To Power Up Your Digestion, Every Day

Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Neurologist By Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Neurologist
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., is a neurologist. She received her M.D. from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Lemon, Ginger, and Honey in Hot Water

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

Last updated on July 1, 2020

There are easy ways to support your body's natural detoxification systems, and to promote the removal of impurities on a daily basis. In fact, small, healthy habits you use every day can be even more powerful over time than doing exaggerated cleanses for just a brief period.

I recommend trying to incorporate this easy "ginger gut flush" into your routine for a month. It’s fast and you'll probably notice it starting to work immediately.

The gut flush is a combination of three key ingredients that work together to support the ongoing natural cleansing of your gut. These ingredients increase the digestive fire, or agni, which improves digestion, a critical starting point for improving your health. You can feel the increased heat in your gut within seconds of starting the gut flush.

Ayurvedic Lemon & Ginger Gut Flush

Ingredients

  • Fresh lemon juice
  • Fresh ginger
  • Sea salt
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method

  1. Squeeze ½ cup of fresh lemon juice into a cup, jar, or pitcher.
  2. Cut up a knob of fresh ginger into thin 1-inch strips and add to the juice.
  3. Add ½ teaspoon of sea salt, then stir.
  4. Keep the gut flush refrigerated, and eat one to two pieces of the soaked fresh ginger before each meal. You can make enough at the beginning of the week to last you seven days.

The best way to really cleanse your gut is to do this before each meal. But if you want to simplify it even more, just take it before dinner. Dinner is typically Americans' heaviest meal, but at night your digestion is actually the weakest.

Use the ginger gut flush to increase your digestive fire before meals to improve digestion and overall gut health.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., is a neurologist. She is also a member of the Healthy Directions family of...
Read More
More from the author:
Everything You Need To Know About How Ayurveda Can Help You Feel Your Best
Check out How To Use Ayurveda To Heal Your Gut
Join renowned neuroscientist and Ayurveda expert Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary to unlock the power of Ayurveda to heal your gut and lose weight naturally.
LEARN MORE
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., is a neurologist. She is also a member of the...
Read More

More On This Topic

Functional Food

"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious

Merrell Readman
"Butter Boards" Are Now A Trend: This Hack Makes Them Slightly More Nutritious
Functional Food

Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof

Hannah Frye
Yes, You Can Eat Sweets Sans Blood Sugar Spikes: This Chocolate Powder Is Proof
$49.99

The 7-Day Gut Reset

With Amy Shah, M.D.
The 7-Day Gut Reset
Integrative Health

We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health

Merrell Readman
We Called It: Taking A Daily Multivitamin Actually Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")

Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT
How Energy Balance Works (Hint: It Isn't Just "Calories In, Calories Out")
Sex

A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts

Kelly Gonsalves
A Beginner's Guide To The Kama Sutra, From Indian Sexuality Experts
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Home

The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain

Jamey Powell
The 11 Best Mattresses To Ease Your Shoulder Pain
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
Beauty

Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them

Hannah Frye
Have Dark Spots Or Melasma? These 10 Remedies Can Help Fade Them
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ayurvedic-lemon-ginger-gut-flush

Your article and new folder have been saved!