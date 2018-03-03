The Ancient Diet That Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Chronic Digestive Issues

In 2012, I sat in the humble waiting room of an ayurvedic doctor waiting to be seen for the chronic digestive issues that have plagued my past few years. The doctor welcomed me with a deep Namaste and brought me to her back office. Upon reviewing my health-intake form, she began telling me the story of my life. "Oh a LOT of vata, I see. You must have trouble sleeping. Staying up at night thinking. You think too much," she said. She told me my joints were always cracking and my "agni," or digestive fire, was very low.

My period had been gone for over a year now, which I didn’t pay too much attention to at first, but intuitively I knew something was wrong, despite numerous doctors just telling me to get back on the pill.

"No period is very serious," the doctor told me. "You have all vata (air energy) imbalances: cold body temperature, dry skin, bloating, gas, constipation, no period, weak muscles, cracking joints, insomnia, anxiety, worrying too much. If you continue like this, later in life you can get osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, and worst of all, no baby."

I knew I had some digestive and hormonal issues, but osteoporosis, Alzheimer’s, and infertility? The words had never even crossed my mind, especially as a holistic health coach whose life is dedicated to wellness.

"So what do I eat?" I asked her, and her response included foods I had given up years ago when I was overweight: dairy, rice, bread, jaggery (cane sugar). I figured that if I were to ever follow an ayurvedic diet, I’d gain 50 pounds along the way and my digestion would become even worse. I walked out of that office, deciding ayurveda was not for me.