9 Ways To Boost Your Energy Every Day (Without Caffeine): A Doctor Explains

It's nearing 4 p.m., you still have a mountain of work to complete before you clock out—and there you find yourself with no energy left.

Maybe you're tempted to reach for a bottled energy drink or go on another coffee run. But instead of putting a bandage on your persistent fatigue issues, remedy the problem once and for all.

By incorporating some healthful foods and simple practices into your daily life, you can finally fill your energy reserves sufficiently to make it through the day without struggle—or energy drinks.