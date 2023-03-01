Once I realized matcha’s nootropic benefits, it became my secret weapon for staying zen while getting shit done on my busiest days. I never thought I would find something that matched my love for matcha—until we launched focus+.

This innovative formula features 100 milligrams of bioactive L-theanine (at least 2x the amount2 in a standard matcha latte) and two different plant-sourced forms of caffeine: 50 milligrams of instant-release caffeine from organic coffee fruit and 100 milligrams of sustained-release caffeine from green coffee beans.

As the day goes on, I get just the right amount of caffeine from focus+ to enhance my energy and attention, while L-theanine delivers mood support and helps maintain a state of flow.* The added cognitive benefits from guarana, Panax ginseng, and vitamin B12 round out this list of truly impressive nootropic ingredients.*

Some days, I was having two, even three matchas, depending on how much energy and focus I required for that day’s particular list of to-dos. Today, I still have a matcha most mornings (I’m sipping on one as I write this!), but my first dose of L-theanine and caffeine of the day comes from mindbodygreen’s focus+. It delivers all of the mental clarity, attention support, and mood-lifting benefits I love in a simple capsule.*

While I enjoy taking the time to craft a delicious latte, I don’t always have the time to go through my matcha-making ritual. I keep focus+ in my work bag, so I always have the power of concentration at my fingertips (no whisk or stovetop required).*