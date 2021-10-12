 Skip to content

A Skin-Supporting Latte That's Perfect For Fall (Nope, Not Pumpkin Spice)*

Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist By Mascha Davis, R.D., MPH
Mascha Davis, MPH, RDN is a registered dietitian nutritionist, humanitarian, and founder of Nomadista Nutrition, a private nutrition practice based in Los Angeles.
You’ll Want To Try This Skin-Supporting Cinnamon Roll Latte (Trust Us)*

October 12, 2021 — 9:03 AM

This warm, perfect-for-fall treat will satisfy your sweet tooth with more antioxidants and protein than a regular latte. Sure, a pumpkin spiced beverage may be the poster child of autumn, but this subtler flavor is just perfect for an everyday sip. (The cozy, cinnamon aroma alone is enough to make anyone crave coffee hour.)

This blend also features some noteworthy benefits for your beauty routine. Specifically, it's filled with collagen to help support glowing, nourished skin.* Studies have shown that collagen supplements can support skin elasticity and overall hydration, but mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen+ also includes vitamin C and vitamin E—which provide extra antioxidant support for your whole body.* Not to mention, the powder contains turmeric, biotin, SGS, L-glutamine, and hyaluronic acid for additional skin and full-body benefits.* Talk about a coffee that can multitask. 

As far as flavor goes, this recipe calls on cinnamon and vanilla extract to nail that subtly sweet taste without the blood sugar spike. Easily paired with the milk of your choice, it’s a frothy, smooth confection nothing short of a seasonal dream. 

Creamy, Collagen-Filled Cinnamon Roll Latte

Makes 2 servings. 

Ingredients:

Instructions:

  1. In a medium saucepan add the milk, sweetener (if using), cinnamon, and vanilla over medium heat.
  2. Add collagen to the milk mixture.
  3. Once the milk is warmed up and collagen is mixed in, pour the milk/collagen mixture into a glass or bowl and use a frother to create the milk foam.
  4. Add coffee to a mug.
  5. Pour milk foam on coffee.
  6. Sprinkle extra cinnamon on top and enjoy!
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
