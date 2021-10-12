A Skin-Supporting Latte That's Perfect For Fall (Nope, Not Pumpkin Spice)*
This warm, perfect-for-fall treat will satisfy your sweet tooth with more antioxidants and protein than a regular latte. Sure, a pumpkin spiced beverage may be the poster child of autumn, but this subtler flavor is just perfect for an everyday sip. (The cozy, cinnamon aroma alone is enough to make anyone crave coffee hour.)
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*
This blend also features some noteworthy benefits for your beauty routine. Specifically, it's filled with collagen to help support glowing, nourished skin.* Studies have shown that collagen supplements can support skin elasticity and overall hydration, but mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen+ also includes vitamin C and vitamin E—which provide extra antioxidant support for your whole body.* Not to mention, the powder contains turmeric, biotin, SGS, L-glutamine, and hyaluronic acid for additional skin and full-body benefits.* Talk about a coffee that can multitask.
As far as flavor goes, this recipe calls on cinnamon and vanilla extract to nail that subtly sweet taste without the blood sugar spike. Easily paired with the milk of your choice, it’s a frothy, smooth confection nothing short of a seasonal dream.
Creamy, Collagen-Filled Cinnamon Roll Latte
Makes 2 servings.
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2 tsp sweetener of choice (optional, but I prefer Whole Earth’s Stevia & Monk Fruit sweetener)
- 2 cups milk of choice (almond or skim work well)
- 2 cup coffee, brewed and hot
- 1 scoop mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+
Instructions:
- In a medium saucepan add the milk, sweetener (if using), cinnamon, and vanilla over medium heat.
- Add collagen to the milk mixture.
- Once the milk is warmed up and collagen is mixed in, pour the milk/collagen mixture into a glass or bowl and use a frother to create the milk foam.
- Add coffee to a mug.
- Pour milk foam on coffee.
- Sprinkle extra cinnamon on top and enjoy!
