I Finally Quit Coffee, Replaced It With Matcha & Have One Huge Regret

Matcha does have less caffeine than coffee, and it varies depending on how much matcha you add to your drink and how much coffee you drink, but the matcha I was drinking has 34 milligrams of caffeine per serving, versus 95 milligrams in a typical cup of coffee. Before matcha, I would get bouts of anxiety during the day that seemed to come from nowhere—simply sitting at my desk, heart racing. Or, if anxiety was prompted by a stimulus like loud music or a crowded subway, it would spiral out of control quickly. After a month of matcha, this stopped completely. There are even preliminary animal studies that show matcha may have stress-reducing properties1 —however more research is needed to confirm similar affects in humans.