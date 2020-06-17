Astrology Sagittarius Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

Bump self-care up to TOP of your to-do list. (That's where it belongs, in case you forgot, Sagittarius.) With the Taurus moon charging through your salubrious sixth house, eating clean and moving your body will energize you out of a slump. Changes don't have to be drastic to be effective. Skip the bagel at breakfast and blend up a luscious green smoothie. Put on your mask and walk instead of driving to errands that are within a reasonable distance. Feeling overwhelmed? Break stressful tasks down into smaller bites.

