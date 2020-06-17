Search
Pisces Daily Horoscope

mbg Contributors
By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

Don’t hide your illuminated perspective, Pisces, but be prepared to stand alone on this one, perhaps even getting labeled “the bad guy.” Still, that’s better than hiding your convictions. If nothing else, you’ll spark a dialogue and get people thinking outside their constricted boxes. Just make sure you have all of your information correct before you spout off on a subject or put up a public post. If possible, try to be curious about other people’s perspectives, especially if they're considered experts in their field. But don't let their status intimidate you. If you have a genuine question or concern, voice it!

What is in store for this week?

Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.

Read the mindbodygreen weekly forecast

What is in store for this month?

In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.

Read the mindbodygreen monthly forecast

