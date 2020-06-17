Astrology Pisces Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

Don’t hide your illuminated perspective, Pisces, but be prepared to stand alone on this one, perhaps even getting labeled “the bad guy.” Still, that’s better than hiding your convictions. If nothing else, you’ll spark a dialogue and get people thinking outside their constricted boxes. Just make sure you have all of your information correct before you spout off on a subject or put up a public post. If possible, try to be curious about other people’s perspectives, especially if they're considered experts in their field. But don't let their status intimidate you. If you have a genuine question or concern, voice it!

