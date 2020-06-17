Astrology Libra Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

Lean in, Libra—and listen! Today, the most profound insights might NOT come from the loudest or most talkative person in the room, but rather the quietly observant one. Go out of your way to draw the introverts into the dialogue. Can you make them feel heard… and also celebrated? If you're asking this type for feedback on a project, don't expect answers on demand. Give them some space to reflect before they share their wisdom with you. It'll be worth the wait!

