Libra Daily Horoscope

June 17, 2020
Lean in, Libra—and listen! Today, the most profound insights might NOT come from the loudest or most talkative person in the room, but rather the quietly observant one. Go out of your way to draw the introverts into the dialogue. Can you make them feel heard… and also celebrated? If you're asking this type for feedback on a project, don't expect answers on demand. Give them some space to reflect before they share their wisdom with you. It'll be worth the wait!
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.
