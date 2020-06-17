Astrology Gemini Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Weekend

June 17, 2020

You might feel a little lethargic, Gemini, as the moon spends another comfy day in your relaxed twelfth house. But don't sleep on the opportunities that await you! Though you may feel like retreating, stay the course at work and in your relationships. If anything, open up space for activities like creative writing or catching up on book club reads. A hiccup in an important relationship could bring a strong bout of feels. Wait until the weekend, when your thinking is clearer, to confront it directly. As for today? Have a cathartic chat (from the tub, maybe) with a wise, compassionate friend.

What is in store for this week?

Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week. Read the mindbodygreen weekly forecast

What is in store for this month?

In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves. Read the mindbodygreen monthly forecast

Decode The Symbols In Your Birth Chart

Watch the full class: Astrology Fundamentals with The AstroTwins

Enter your email address for a free trial

Go