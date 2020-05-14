If you’ve been trying to cut back on your coffee consumption, you may want to think again—or even up your intake. A study published in the Journal of Nutrition found women who drink more than two cups of coffee per day have lower total body fat than those who drink less coffee.

Researchers from Anglia Ruskin University examined two years of data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). The survey included both males and females between 20 and 69 years old.

After studying the relationship between participants’ coffee consumption and adiposity (aka total body fat), they found good news for coffee fanatics.