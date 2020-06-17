Daily Horoscope
Cancer Daily Horoscope
By The AstroTwins
June 17, 2020
Nothing wrong with being thrifty, Cancer, but are you hanging onto a gadget that's outlived its usefulness? Suffering through cracked screens and molasses-slow load speeds is actually optional. With the moon whirring in your tech sector, get on the ball with a long-overdue upgrade. Consider this an investment in your future—and if it's a pricey spend, look into monthly payment plans. Whether you're building a business or moving up in your career, it makes sense to utilize tools that fuel efficiency and productivity. All set with your gadgets? Hop on social media and give your friend lists an uncompromising review.
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.
