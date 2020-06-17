Astrology Cancer Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

Nothing wrong with being thrifty, Cancer, but are you hanging onto a gadget that's outlived its usefulness? Suffering through cracked screens and molasses-slow load speeds is actually optional. With the moon whirring in your tech sector, get on the ball with a long-overdue upgrade. Consider this an investment in your future—and if it's a pricey spend, look into monthly payment plans. Whether you're building a business or moving up in your career, it makes sense to utilize tools that fuel efficiency and productivity. All set with your gadgets? Hop on social media and give your friend lists an uncompromising review.

