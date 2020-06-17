Daily Horoscope
Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events
Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Astrology
Capricorn Daily Horoscope
mbg Contributors
By The AstroTwins
June 17, 2020
A decadent day is in store as the Taurus moon sashays through your zone of pleasure and romance. Relax a little, Capricorn—and you’ll inspire everyone around you to do the same. Take periodic “beauty breaks” to walk through a pretty neighborhood, treat yourself to an iced coffee from a pickup window or do a little online shopping if you need some flowy (but Zoom-appropriate) summer clothes. All that pampering could wake you up romantically. Get proactive, whether you’re swiping right or setting up your dining room with a candlelit table for two.
What is in store for this week?
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
What is in store for this month?
In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.
Decode The Symbols In Your Birth Chart
Watch the full class: Astrology Fundamentals with The AstroTwins
Enter your email address for a free trial