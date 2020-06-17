Astrology Capricorn Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

A decadent day is in store as the Taurus moon sashays through your zone of pleasure and romance. Relax a little, Capricorn—and you’ll inspire everyone around you to do the same. Take periodic “beauty breaks” to walk through a pretty neighborhood, treat yourself to an iced coffee from a pickup window or do a little online shopping if you need some flowy (but Zoom-appropriate) summer clothes. All that pampering could wake you up romantically. Get proactive, whether you’re swiping right or setting up your dining room with a candlelit table for two.

