Daily Horoscope
Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events
Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Astrology
Aquarius Daily Horoscope
mbg Contributors
By The AstroTwins
June 17, 2020
It's not every day that your cool-headed sign wears your heart on your sleeve. But with the Taurus moon churning up feels, you won't be able to conceal them behind a poker face. If something bothers you, don't suck it up; just understand that people might not realize that YOU, the de facto comedian, are feeling a little raw. If you're not comfortable sharing your unprocessed emotions, cue up a playlist and go for a solo stroll. Bring your journal and a blanket (and a picnic), in case you find a sunny spot where you can sit and think things through.
What is in store for this week?
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
What is in store for this month?
In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.
Decode The Symbols In Your Birth Chart
Watch the full class: Astrology Fundamentals with The AstroTwins
Enter your email address for a free trial