Aquarius Daily Horoscope

June 17, 2020

It's not every day that your cool-headed sign wears your heart on your sleeve. But with the Taurus moon churning up feels, you won't be able to conceal them behind a poker face. If something bothers you, don't suck it up; just understand that people might not realize that YOU, the de facto comedian, are feeling a little raw. If you're not comfortable sharing your unprocessed emotions, cue up a playlist and go for a solo stroll. Bring your journal and a blanket (and a picnic), in case you find a sunny spot where you can sit and think things through.

