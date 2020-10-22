mindbodygreen

We're Fully Into Fall: Cozy Up With This MD's Coconut Golden Latte (Great For Immunity!)

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

October 22, 2020 — 10:34 AM

On a particularly nippy fall morning, a piping hot cup of, well, anything sounds just sublime. Rather than reaching for another mug of coffee or tea, may we suggest a caffeine-free sip with immune-supporting benefits? 

“When I'm sick, I still do what my grandmother would tell me to do. Make the golden milk,” board-certified family medicine physician, Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., says on the mindbodygreen podcast. According to Gandhi, the ayurvedic drink is ideal for managing inflammation and keeping your health in check, this autumn and beyond. 

Sounds like a tall order, but it’s actually incredibly easy to brew. Here, Gandhi’s (and her grandmother’s) five-ingredient recipe for the sweetest, coziest golden milk of them all. 

How to make Gandhi’s coconut golden latte. 

Like all golden lattes, there's one key ingredient to give the drink its sunny hue: turmeric. In case you need a refresher on the immune-supporting spice (see here for a full run-down), turmeric and it’s active component, curcumin, can manage inflammation at the cellular level—perhaps even better than anti-inflammatory drugs like aspirin and ibuprofen, as one study states. Gandhi would agree: “There is definitely truth and power in turmeric," she notes. 

This latte also includes manuka honey “just to sweeten it a little bit,” and for its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Add that in with spices like cinnamon and cardamom (great for antioxidants), and you've got an impressive elixir. Here, we outline the exact measurements: 

  • Coconut milk (it’s Gandhi’s personal nondairy favorite, but feel free to choose another milk alternative)
  • 1 Tbsp turmeric
  • Pinch of black pepper (to enhance absorption)
  • Drizzle of manuka honey
  • Pinch of cardamom 
  • Pinch of cinnamon

To make the famed golden latte, Gandhi says to bring the coconut milk to a low boil on the stove, then mix in the turmeric and black pepper once it gets warm (be careful not to burn the mixture!). Take it off the heat, then add in your honey and spices. Feel free to get creative with the measurements and sprinkle in as much (or as little) flavor as you please. “Sometimes I'll get fancy, depending on how I'm feeling,” Gandhi adds. 

The takeaway.

Gandhi’s golden latte recipe is just as healthy as it is cozy. (You can even froth a bit of the milk to really punch up the aesthetics). “If I'm feeling under the weather, it's perfect. It’s so easy to make,” she notes. Oh, we couldn’t agree more. Happy sipping!

