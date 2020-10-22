Start Your Day On The Sunny Side With This MD's Frothy Golden Latte Recipe

On a particularly nippy fall morning, a piping hot cup of, well, anything sounds just sublime. Rather than reaching for another mug of coffee or tea, may we suggest a caffeine-free sip with immune-supporting benefits?

“When I'm sick, I still do what my grandmother would tell me to do. Make the golden milk,” board-certified family medicine physician, Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., says on the mindbodygreen podcast. According to Gandhi, the ayurvedic drink is ideal for managing inflammation and keeping your health in check, this autumn and beyond.

Sounds like a tall order, but it’s actually incredibly easy to brew. Here, Gandhi’s (and her grandmother’s) five-ingredient recipe for the sweetest, coziest golden milk of them all.