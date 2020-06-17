Astrology Virgo Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

As the moon vibes out in your outspoken ninth house, you may struggle to give feedback diplomatically—and you’ll probably blurt it out, whether you were asked for it or not. That's nothing new for an opinionated Virgo, but certain people might not be ready to take in your reads today. If you’re trying to deliver helpful advice, start with praise before you launch into "here's how to do it better/right/perfectly." One exception: If someone you know is being taken advantage of, then let loose…with compassion.

