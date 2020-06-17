Astrology Scorpio Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Weekend

June 17, 2020

The Taurus moon revs up your partnership zone, and, surprise! Your "other half" might be standing on very unfamiliar turf. Remember: It's the differences that can make a duo dynamic. Can this person bring something new to the table—something that's not in your wheelhouse? If so, why NOT solicit feedback from this complementary force? Even if their vision doesn't completely align with yours, there will be some gems to take away. You're not obligated to make it a forever thing. Test the waters with a short-term project so you can splash around together before fully diving in (or not).

What is in store for this week?

Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week. Read the mindbodygreen weekly forecast

What is in store for this month?

In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves. Read the mindbodygreen monthly forecast

Decode The Symbols In Your Birth Chart

Watch the full class: Astrology Fundamentals with The AstroTwins

Enter your email address for a free trial

Go