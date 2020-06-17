Daily Horoscope
Scorpio Daily Horoscope
mbg Contributors
By The AstroTwins
June 17, 2020
The Taurus moon revs up your partnership zone, and, surprise! Your "other half" might be standing on very unfamiliar turf. Remember: It's the differences that can make a duo dynamic. Can this person bring something new to the table—something that's not in your wheelhouse? If so, why NOT solicit feedback from this complementary force? Even if their vision doesn't completely align with yours, there will be some gems to take away. You're not obligated to make it a forever thing. Test the waters with a short-term project so you can splash around together before fully diving in (or not).
What is in store for this week?
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
What is in store for this month?
In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.
