Starting the day with a cup of coffee (or two) is one of those few habits that seems to be much the same around the world—of course there's differences, but there's a reason the coffee industry is one of the biggest in the world.

So it's no surprise that every year there's a slew of new studies released investigating the potential health benefits of this favorite practice. To celebrate National Coffee Day 2020, we thought we'd dive into some of the exciting research we're read and experts tips we've heard this year about this immensely popular morning beverage.