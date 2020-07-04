The coffee plant, along with tobacco, sugar cane, and cotton, was a crop that was cultivated by slave labor in the Americas, connecting Black lives to the history of the plant's massive influence in modern culture. The plant itself is tied to Africa—it was discovered and taken from Northeastern Africa, many sources specifically say Ethiopia, in the 17th century.

According to the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), Coffee arabica—the most commonly consumed form of coffee—"originated in the forests of Ethiopia and South Sudan, then famously spread throughout the world for the production of its seeds."

Legends say the same: According to esteemed writer Alexandre Dumas the coffee plant originated in Yemen, just across the Red Sea from Ethiopia. Another popular legend says it was discovered by a goat herder named Kaldi in the hills of Ethiopia. The one thing that's certain is that the coffee plant, in its consumed varietals, originated in Africa.

"That led me down the rabbit hole into the weird world of third-wave coffee," said Maurice Henderson of Cxffee Black in an interview, "The more I went, though, the more I realized I was often one of few people of color in these spaces, and that puzzled me."

But there are plenty of coffee brands that can allow coffee-drinkers to connect with the beverage's history, support a Black-owned business, and enjoy a delicious cup of joe. Here are 19 excellent options.