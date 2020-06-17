Astrology Taurus Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

June 17, 2020

The moment is NOW to tackle a project that you've been putting off until the “right” time. As the desire-driven moon flows through your sign, you'll feel like you've got a second wind. Use this burst of energy to make significant progress—or step into your role as the influencer you were called to be. But while you're conquering the world, your patience may be tested. Leave plenty of white space in your calendar so you don't feel overwhelmed. An afternoon yoga class or walk in the park can be a sanity saver!

Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week. Read the mindbodygreen weekly forecast

In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves. Read the mindbodygreen monthly forecast

