Daily Horoscope
Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events
Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Astrology
Leo Daily Horoscope
mbg Contributors
By The AstroTwins
June 17, 2020
Distractions, begone! As the moon zooms through your tenth house of leadership and success, you can finally get back into a productive groove. Focus on big-picture goals and delegate the minutiae. An influential person may hold the key to your growth—but bear in mind that there is more than one portal to your happiness. Don't unlock the door to any long commitments unless you're clear on the accompanying obligations and responsibilities. You know that once you take something on, Leo, you're all in!
What is in store for this week?
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
What is in store for this month?
In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.
Decode The Symbols In Your Birth Chart
Watch the full class: Astrology Fundamentals with The AstroTwins
Enter your email address for a free trial