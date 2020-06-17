Astrology Leo Daily Horoscope mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Weekend

June 17, 2020

Distractions, begone! As the moon zooms through your tenth house of leadership and success, you can finally get back into a productive groove. Focus on big-picture goals and delegate the minutiae. An influential person may hold the key to your growth—but bear in mind that there is more than one portal to your happiness. Don't unlock the door to any long commitments unless you're clear on the accompanying obligations and responsibilities. You know that once you take something on, Leo, you're all in!

What is in store for this week?

Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week. Read the mindbodygreen weekly forecast

What is in store for this month?

In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves. Read the mindbodygreen monthly forecast

Decode The Symbols In Your Birth Chart

Watch the full class: Astrology Fundamentals with The AstroTwins

Enter your email address for a free trial

Go