Aries Daily Horoscope
By The AstroTwins
June 17, 2020
You've been pushing it hard for the past couple days, Aries, but it's time to come in for a soft landing. Enjoy today's grounded groove as you check off outstanding tasks and handle your business like a boss. Embrace the spirit of practical magic as you go. Today's Taurus moon brings one of your genius ideas into a tangible focus. To help the process along, create a blueprint for success that's anchored in reality… without sacrificing creativity.
What is in store for this week?
Ready to peel back another layer in this odyssey of emotional discovery? Here's what's in store in the stars this week.
What is in store for this month?
In June, there are two game-changing eclipses that rocket the action forward, bringing sweeping changes at a rapid clip. But six planets are also retrograde in June, pumping the brakes right when things start speeding up. We could all end up with a case of whiplash if we don't pace ourselves.
