Sasha Pieterse's Blackberry Lemon Toast Changes The Brunch Game

For as long as Sasha Pieterse can remember, she has loved entertaining. "Whether it be on the big screen or in my own home, I get so much joy out of making others feel welcome," she writes in her new cookbook, Sasha in Good Taste. "Perhaps my favorite part of cooking and baking and mixing is relishing the way it brings my friends and family together."

With this Blackberry Lemon Toast recipe, you'll have the perfect dish to bring to any brunch party. With this innovative toast recipe, you'll be sure to put classic avo toasts on the back burner. The tartness of the blackberry will balance the earthy goat cheese, making sure every bite you (and your guests!) take is bursting with flavor.

You'll have at least half of a baguette left over after making this recipe, so feel free to experiment with other toast combinations or make some fun sammies with your leftover bread.