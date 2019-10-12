Sasha Pieterse's Blackberry Lemon Toast Changes The Brunch Game
For as long as Sasha Pieterse can remember, she has loved entertaining. "Whether it be on the big screen or in my own home, I get so much joy out of making others feel welcome," she writes in her new cookbook, Sasha in Good Taste. "Perhaps my favorite part of cooking and baking and mixing is relishing the way it brings my friends and family together."
With this Blackberry Lemon Toast recipe, you'll have the perfect dish to bring to any brunch party. With this innovative toast recipe, you'll be sure to put classic avo toasts on the back burner. The tartness of the blackberry will balance the earthy goat cheese, making sure every bite you (and your guests!) take is bursting with flavor.
You'll have at least half of a baguette left over after making this recipe, so feel free to experiment with other toast combinations or make some fun sammies with your leftover bread.
Blackberry Lemon Toast
Makes roughly 6 slices. Prep Time: 25 minutes.
Whatcha need:
- Grapeseed oil, for drizzling
- 1 small baguette, thickly sliced
- 1 (8- to 12-ounce) package goat cheese
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- 1 (16-ounce) container blackberries (3 to 4 cups)
- Balsamic reduction, for drizzling
- ½ cup fresh mint leaves, for garnish
Tools required:
- Baking sheet
- Bread knife
- 2 mixing bowls
- Measuring cups/spoons
Whatcha gotta do:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Drizzle oil onto a baking sheet and add the bread slices, spreading them evenly apart. Drizzle the slices with more oil and bake until they are starting to toast, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix together the goat cheese and lemon juice. In another bowl, lightly smoosh the blackberries with a fork.
- Once the bread is done toasting, spread each slice with the goat cheese mixture. Now add a generous amount of smooshed blackberries to each slice. Lightly drizzle balsamic reduction over each slice, garnish with a mint leaf, and serve.
Excerpted from Sasha in Good Taste, by Sasha Pieterse. Reprinted with permission from Dey Street Books., an imprint of William Morrow, 2019.
